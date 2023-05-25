BioWorld - Thursday, May 25, 2023
Bioxcel has mixed phase III data and tough stock day

May 25, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Mixed phase III study results have Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc. moving ahead to complete the clinical trial while withstanding a hammering from investors. BXCL-501 (dexmedetomidine), a sublingual film being developed to treat bipolar disorders- or schizophrenia-associated agitation, produced clinically meaningful efficacy results in part 1 of the pivotal study with half of the approved dose, but the primary efficacy endpoint was not statistically significant at two hours (p=0.077). BXCL-501 separated from placebo at four hours (p=0.049).
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/Psychiatric