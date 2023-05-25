BioWorld - Thursday, May 25, 2023
Mirati’s sitravatinib combo fails in phase III lung cancer trial

May 25, 2023
By Karen Carey
Providing no details, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. failed to meet its overall survival primary endpoint in the phase III Sapphire trial with sitravatinib. The receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor was tested in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) vs. docetaxel in patients with second- or third-line advanced nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer. According to Mirati, this patient population consists of about 70,000 people in the U.S. and Europe who have derived prior benefit from a PD-(L)1 inhibitor.
