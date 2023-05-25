Mirati’s sitravatinib combo fails in phase III lung cancer trial

Providing no details, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. failed to meet its overall survival primary endpoint in the phase III Sapphire trial with sitravatinib. The receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor was tested in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) vs. docetaxel in patients with second- or third-line advanced nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer. According to Mirati, this patient population consists of about 70,000 people in the U.S. and Europe who have derived prior benefit from a PD-(L)1 inhibitor.