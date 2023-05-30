Neurology/Psychiatric

AMPA regulation is feather in proteasome’s cap

Researchers have discovered that a subunit of the ubiquitin-proteasome system acted independently of the proteasome machinery to regulate AMPA receptors, a type of glutamate receptor, at multiple steps of their life cycle. Published in the May 26, 2023, issue of Science, the findings could point to ways to target AMPA receptors. They are responsible for the majority of excitatory transmission in the central nervous system, and current drugs seeking to influence AMPA-based transmission are “good but they are not great,” Erin Schuman told BioWorld. “This regulatory particle is watching the glutamate receptor at each step.” Schuman is the director of the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research and the paper’s senior author.