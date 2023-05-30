BioWorld - Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

AMPA regulation is feather in proteasome’s cap

May 30, 2023
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Researchers have discovered that a subunit of the ubiquitin-proteasome system acted independently of the proteasome machinery to regulate AMPA receptors, a type of glutamate receptor, at multiple steps of their life cycle. Published in the May 26, 2023, issue of Science, the findings could point to ways to target AMPA receptors. They are responsible for the majority of excitatory transmission in the central nervous system, and current drugs seeking to influence AMPA-based transmission are “good but they are not great,” Erin Schuman told BioWorld. “This regulatory particle is watching the glutamate receptor at each step.” Schuman is the director of the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research and the paper’s senior author.
BioWorld Science Neurology/Psychiatric