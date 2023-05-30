Immuno-oncology

Intron identifies prophage and jamphage from microbiome found in long-term pancreatic cancer survivors

Intron Biotechnology Inc. has announced the identification of lysogenic bacteriophages prophage and jamphage in the pancreatic cancer-related microbiome. This identification was achieved as part of the ongoing Phageriarus development project that is focused on acquiring bacteriophage-derived proteins that can serve as immune regulators, with the ultimate goal of developing phage-based immunotherapeutics for immune disorders and cancer.