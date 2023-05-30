Deleting FXR1 gene protects mice from neointimal hyperplasia, triggers senescence in vascular smooth muscle cells
May 30, 2023
Vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) activation plays a crucial role in the development of several vascular diseases, including intimal hyperplasia indicative of restenosis. Fragile X-related protein 1 (FXR1) is a muscle-enhanced RNA binding protein that has been proposed to regulate inflammation negatively and is overexpressed in injured arteries. However, the role of FXR1 in vascular disease remains unclear.