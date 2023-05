EuroPCR 2023

Renal denervation, the comeback kid

Renal denervation (RDN) was described as the “comeback kid” at the recent EuroPCR conference in Paris where participants argued that following the success seen in several sham-controlled trials, there is now no doubt about the safety and the efficacy of the technology as a treatment for hypertension. The device-based procedure should now be used as a therapy option to reduce high blood pressure in patients, delegates heard.