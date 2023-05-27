Study shows Exact benefit of early cancer diagnosis

Exact Sciences Corp.’s long-term analysis of results from the Detecting cancers Earlier Through Elective mutation-based blood Collection and Testing (DETECT-A) study found that all patients diagnosed and treated for stage I or II cancers identified through its blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test remained cancer-free more than four years after diagnosis. Half of all the participants with cancer detected remained alive at four years, notable because most of the detected cancers had no recommended screening tests or standards. The results will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting June 2-6.