Pear sliced into four parts at auction for $6M

A financial freefall left prescription digital therapeutic pioneer Pear Therapeutics Inc. cut into four pieces following a bankruptcy judge’s approval of the sale of its assets for a total of $6.05 million. Sleep-focused Nox Health Group took the biggest bite, acquiring the FDA-cleared Somryst PDT for $3.9 million. Other buyers included Harvest Bio LLC, Click Therapeutics Inc. and Welt Corp. Ltd. The total generated from the assets was woefully short of the company’s $32 million in debt.