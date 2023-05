Freenome buys immunodiagnostics company Oncimmune for $16M

Freenome Inc. has acquired U.K.-based immunodiagnostics developer Oncimmune Ltd. for £13 million (US$16 million), in a move that bolsters Freenome’s frontline early cancer detection efforts. While Freenome has been largely focused on getting the U.S. FDA’s nod for its colorectal cancer test, Oncimmune already has a CE-IVD marked EarlyCDT Lung blood test, an autoantibody platform and an R&D pipeline of over seven cancer detection signals.