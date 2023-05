Demand for obesity drugs a golden opportunity for counterfeits

Mixing a trendy drug for a global health problem like obesity with a demand that far exceeds the supply cooks up a recipe too good for counterfeiters to ignore. That’s the problem patients are facing with Novo Nordisk A/S’ semaglutide products, Ozempic and Wegovy, which have been in short supply all over the world since early last year due to significant, and unexpected, demand for weight management.