GE Healthcare wins FDA OK for Precision DL PET/CT image processing software

The U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. for its Precision DL for PET/CT, an artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (DL)-powered software designed to sharpen quality and improve efficiencies in medical imaging. Part of the company’s Effortless Recon DL portfolio, the technology is available on GE’s Omni Legend PET/CT digital scanner.