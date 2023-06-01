Treatment with Endogenex device eliminates the need for insulin in type 2 diabetes

A one-hour procedure pioneered by Endogenex Inc. could make insulin use obsolete in people with type 2 diabetes. The recellularization via electroporation therapy (ReCET) procedure uses a specialized catheter to deliver electric pulses to the duodenum. Recently presented results of the EMINENT trial showed that 86% of patients who underwent the procedure and then began treatment with semaglutide were able to discontinue insulin use at six months and remain off insulin for at least a year following the procedure.