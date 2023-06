Biosency’s technology detects acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease early

Biosency SA's Bora Care remote monitoring solution can predict acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations on average three days prior to hospitalization, according to initial results from an ongoing study. The results show that the technology can help prevent hospital admission and reduce the severity of acute exacerbation of COPD (AECOPD) leading to a better quality of life for COPD patients.