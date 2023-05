Pfizer posts positive phase III data for its hemophilia A/B treatment

Pfizer Inc. has positive phase III data for its hemophilia treatment as it wades deeper into an indication that already has plenty of competition and at least one company with earnings of more than $1 billion. Pfizer’s marstacimab in treating hemophilia could lead to the first once-weekly subcutaneous treatment for hemophilia B and could end up being the first treatment administered as a flat dose for treating hemophilia A or B.