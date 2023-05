Lilly out of suit alleging spread between list, net insulin pricing is fraud

Eli Lilly and Co. is paying $13.5 million to bow out of a class action lawsuit that claimed the list price of several insulin analogue products was fraudulent. Lilly also committed to capping the monthly patient out-of-pocket cost at $35 for its insulin products for at least four years, bringing the total value of the settlement, announced May 26, to more than $500 million, according to the attorneys who filed the class action on behalf of patients in 2017.