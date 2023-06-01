Brightheart raises €2M for software to detect congenital heart defects in fetuses

Startup Brightheart SAS raised €2 million (US$2.14 million) in seed financing, from Sofinnova Partners, that will allow the company to accelerate the development of its artificial intelligence software, which helps physicians detect congenital heart defects in fetuses. Brightheart hopes that the technology will improve the detection of complex congenital heart defects during prenatal ultrasound screening as intervening early could address fetal malformations or abnormalities and improve a baby’s chance of survival.