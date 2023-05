Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Xtalpi brings AI capabilities and robotics platform to Eli Lilly drug discovery collaboration

Xtalpi Inc. has entered into an artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly & Co. The collaboration, valued at up to $250 million in upfront and milestone payments, will leverage Xtalpi’s integrated AI capabilities and robotics platform to de novo design and deliver drug candidates for an undisclosed target. Xtalpi seeks to deliver a novel compound, which Lilly will pursue in clinical and commercial development.