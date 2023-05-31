BioWorld - Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Genitourinary/Sexual Function

New Far1 KO mouse model unveils the essential role of ether lipids in spermatogenesis

May 31, 2023
No Comments
Ether lipids (EL) are glycerophospholipids with a different structure and functional characteristics than fatty acids, thus requiring a specialized biosynthesis pathway. Peroxisomal fatty acyl-CoA reductase 1 (FAR1) is a rate-limiting enzyme for ether lipid synthesis, with mutations associated with a rare human disease. Moreover, altered EL homeostasis has been observed in various prevalent human diseases.
