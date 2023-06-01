BioWorld - Thursday, June 1, 2023
Snipr’s Crispr-Cas bacteriophage kills resistant E. coli

May 31, 2023
By Nuala Moran
Snipr Biome ApS has published initial clinical data showing its Crispr-Cas modified bacteriophage product selectively kills Escherichia coli – including strains that are resistant to antibiotics – with no effect on the rest of the gut microbiome. That paves the way to test Snipr-001 in the prevention of bloodstream infections in hematological cancer patients who, as a result of increased intestinal permeability caused by chemotherapy, are at high risk of gut bacteria getting into the bloodstream.
