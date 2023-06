Avacta acquires Coris for £7.4M as it builds diagnostics business

Avacta Group plc has continued its growth through M&A strategy with the acquisition of Coris Bioconcept Sprl, a developer of rapid diagnostic test kits, for an up-front cash consideration of £7.4 million (US$9.3 million). The Coris deal comes on the back of its £24 million purchase of Launch Diagnostics Holdings Ltd last year, as Avacta works on building up its diagnostics division.