Philips and Masimo receive FDA clearance for advanced monitoring

Royal Philips NV and Masimo Corp. received U.S. FDA clearance that allows the activation of Sedline brain function monitoring, regional oximetry and carbon dioxide measurements in Philips Intellivue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors, which will streamline decision-making for clinicians by eliminating the need for separate pieces of monitoring equipment. The integrated equipment can help clinicians more quickly assess and monitor cerebral oxygenation, anesthetic sedation and patient respiratory performance using the same monitor.