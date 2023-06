Hookipa seeks $50M as it prepares to progress HPV cancer drug to phase III

Hookipa Pharma Inc. is looking to raise about $50 million in a public offering to further advance its lead immunotherapy candidate, HB-200, into a pivotal phase III trial in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) for the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer associated with human papillomavirus (HPV) 16.