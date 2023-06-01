Eikon-ography? Art of dealmaking on display as three signed, $106M raised

Having banked almost $775 million since its inception in 2019, Eikon Therapeutics Inc. closed three transactions to beef up its pipeline and raised nearly $106 million in a series C round. And the dealmaking will continue, said Alfred Bowie, chief financial officer. “We still have well over a half-billion in cash on our balance sheet,” he told BioWorld. “We’re active.” The new funds “add more fuel to the fire,” and let the company “make sure we aren’t cannibalizing some of the funding we’ve raised to help push forward the internal pipeline,” which is “advancing very nicely.”