BioWorld - Tuesday, June 6, 2023
ASCO 2023

Grail study validates MCED use in symptomatic patients

June 5, 2023
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
The 2023 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting featured several notable developments on the diagnostics side, including significant advances in multi-cancer early detection (MCED). Grail Inc. presented its results from SYMPLIFY, the first major study of its MCED test in symptomatic patients. The test showed a negative predictive value of more than 97% and a positive predictive value that exceeded 75% in individuals who presented to primary care with non-specific symptoms that prompted a referral for cancer evaluation.
BioWorld MedTech American Society of Clinical Oncology Cancer Oncology Diagnostics