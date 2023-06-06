Hopes for increased appropriations for FDA, NIH not necessarily lost

The Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) has been signed into law by U.S. President Joseph Biden, heralding a five-year span in which increases in discretionary budget spending will be limited to 1% after a flat funding picture in the coming fiscal year. While the news might seem to portend a flat budget picture for agencies such as the FDA and the National Institutes of Health, a new analysis by the Alliance for a Stronger FDA indicates that congressional intent might at least slightly overcome the limits imposed by the FRA.