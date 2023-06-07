BioWorld - Wednesday, June 7, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

US House committee taking aim at TRIPS waivers for COVID therapies, tests

June 6, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The intellectual property waivers for American vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic are still controversial, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is nonetheless seeking a similar set of waivers for therapies and tests for COVID. A subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee met June 6 to review these waivers, and subcommittee chairman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said he intends to continue pushing legislation that would require the U.S. president to obtain congressional approval for agreeing to any such waivers in the future.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Coronavirus U.S.