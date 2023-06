ASCO 2023: Jazz’s HER2+ biliary cancer antibody outperforms chemo in phase II

HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab, in development by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Zymeworks Inc., produced better antitumor responses than current standard of care when used as a second-line treatment for biliary tract cancer (BTC) in a pivotal phase IIb study, bringing it closer to becoming the first therapy to target HER2-expressing BTC.