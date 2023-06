ASCO 2023: Novartis and Lilly make progress in early breast cancer treatments

Positive data from two studies treating early breast cancer with CDK4/6 inhibitors presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago showed progress is helping patients live longer. The two treatments and companies, Novartis AG and Eli Lilly and Co., are nearly head-to-head competitors in the niche indication.