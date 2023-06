No surprises in briefing docs as Leqembi gets its day before FDA adcom

Six months after getting accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA without any input from an advisory committee, Eisai Co. Inc. and Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) therapy, Leqembi (lecanemab) will make an appearance June 9 before the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (PCNSDAC), set to discuss the supplemental BLA seeking to convert use of the amyloid beta-targeting antibody to traditional approval.