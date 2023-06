Biopharma financings May 2023

Upward swing continues for biopharma financings with $25B+ raised through May

Biopharma financings are continuing a faster pace than last year, with $25.82 billion raised in the first five months of 2023, up 20.46% from $21.44 billion in the same time period last year. Value is down compared to 2021’s $59.29 billion and 2020’s $48.03 billion but it is more than 2019’s $23.21 billion from January to May.