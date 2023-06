ASCO 2023: Toripalimab extends OS, final phase III trial data show

When combined with chemotherapy, the PD-1 inhibitor antibody toripalimab reduced the risk of death by 37% over chemotherapy alone when used first line in patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, Coherus Biosciences Inc. revealed at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting (ASCO).