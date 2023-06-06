BioWorld - Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Hopes for increased appropriations for FDA, NIH not necessarily lost

June 6, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) has been signed into law by U.S. President Joseph Biden, heralding a five-year span in which increases in discretionary budget spending will be limited to 1% after a flat funding picture in the coming fiscal year. While the news might seem to portend a flat budget picture for agencies such as the FDA and the National Institutes of Health, a new analysis by the Alliance for a Stronger FDA indicates that congressional intent might at least slightly overcome the limits imposed by the FRA.
