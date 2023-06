Immune

Nontoxic corticosteroid INX-200 evaluated for severe autoimmune disease

Glucocorticoids are very effective immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory drugs that cause dose-limiting toxicities in brain, liver and bone preventing their use mainly in chronic disorders. Researchers from Immunext Inc. recently reported results from the therapeutic evaluation of the nontoxic glucocorticoid INX-200 with anti-inflammatory efficacy in a once-per-month injection.