Musculoskeletal

Napa Therapeutics’ CD38 inhibitor effective in murine arthritis model

CD38 is an enzyme with NAD-depleting and intracellular signaling activity expressed on the cell surface, in intracellular compartments and in mitochondria, and is linked to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Studies in CD38-deficient mice have revealed that these animals develop a type of collagen-induce arthritis (CIA) which suggests a link between CD38 and CIA pathogenesis.