Gastrointestinal

CM-5480 protects acinar and ductal functions, prevents progression of chronic pancreatitis

The pathogenesis of chronic pancreatitis (CP) is complex and involves interactions among different cell types, including pancreatic acinar, ductal and stellate cells (PSC). Researchers from Calcimedica Inc. and the University of Szeged set out to assess the pathogenic pathways in these cells as well as evaluate the potential of the novel calcium release-activated calcium channel protein 1 (Orai1) inhibitor CM-5480 as a potential treatment for CP.