Conformal seals $35M series D for ‘CLAASy’ LAAO device

Conformal Medical Inc. plugged the gap in funding needed to complete enrollment in the pivotal CONFORM trial for its left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) technology with completion of an oversubscribed $35 million series D fundraising round. The Conformal left atrial appendage seal (CLAAS) system is designed to close off the left atrial appendage in individuals with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to cut the risk of stroke and avoid the use of anticoagulants.