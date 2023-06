Committee set up in France to assess diagnostic, prognostic and predictive technology

The French national authority for health (HAS) has provisionally set up CEDiag, a committee for assessing diagnostic, prognostic or predictive health technologies. This new national committee will cover the field of clinical procedures, including radiology, clinical biology and anatomo-cytopathology examinations, diagnostic drugs such as contrast agents used in medical imaging and radiopharmaceutical drugs, as well as medical devices such as self-testing kits.