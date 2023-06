Immune

Hybri, a novel bispecific fusion protein with immunosuppressant properties

Researchers from the Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron and colleagues have reported on the development of Hybri, a hybrid recombinant bispecific fusion protein with immunosuppressive activity that consists of the extracellular domain (ECD) of human PD-L2 fused via a linker to the ECD of human CTLA-4, further fused to the Fc domain of human IgG.