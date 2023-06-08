Immuno-oncology

Overexpression of HER2 in diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas can be exploited for CAR T-cell therapy

Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) is an almost universally fatal brain pediatric tumor and the only tumor indication where palliative radiotherapy is the current standard of care. Although chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy may hold promise for treating DIPG, the elevated tumor heterogeneity and the prospect of antigen escape make the identification of additional targets crucial. Therefore, multiple targets need to be validated to facilitate a multipronged approach.