BioWorld - Thursday, June 8, 2023
FDA approval gives Avita’s Recell room for healthy growth

June 8, 2023
By Annette Boyle
The U.S. FDA granted premarket approval to Avita Medical Inc.’s Recell system for a wide range of full-thickness skin defects, potentially quintupling the company’s market opportunity. Recell is a cell harvesting device that produces and delivers a regenerative cell suspension using a small sample of the patient’s own skin. The Spray-On Skin cells, previously approved for use in severe burns, stimulate healing and repigmentation. “This is a landmark approval representing an inflection point for Avita Medical,” said Avita CEO Jim Corbett. “The FDA approval now offers surgeons a best-in-class treatment option for a multitude of severe wounds within inpatient and outpatient settings.”
