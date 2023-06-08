FDA approval gives Avita’s Recell room for healthy growth

The U.S. FDA granted premarket approval to Avita Medical Inc.’s Recell system for a wide range of full-thickness skin defects, potentially quintupling the company’s market opportunity. Recell is a cell harvesting device that produces and delivers a regenerative cell suspension using a small sample of the patient’s own skin. The Spray-On Skin cells, previously approved for use in severe burns, stimulate healing and repigmentation. “This is a landmark approval representing an inflection point for Avita Medical,” said Avita CEO Jim Corbett. “The FDA approval now offers surgeons a best-in-class treatment option for a multitude of severe wounds within inpatient and outpatient settings.”