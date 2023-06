Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Iktos and Curreio establish AI-based collaboration to drive new drug design

Iktos SA and Curreio Inc. have established a collaboration agreement using artificial intelligence (AI) for new drug design. Under this collaboration, Iktos will leverage its de novo generative design technology in combination with Curreio’s cryo-electron microscopy (EM) platform to facilitate the rapid design of novel preclinical drug candidates for an undisclosed target.