Merit Medical acquires dialysis, biopsy products for $132M in two deals

Merit Medical Systems Inc. is making progress on its acquisition badge, with a $100 million purchase of assets from Angiodynamics Inc. following shortly on the heels of its acquisition of a catheter system from Bluegrass Vascular Technologies Inc. for $32.5 million. The acquisitions strengthen Merit’s position in the specialty dialysis devices market and are expected to boost the company’s revenues $13 million to $15 million through Dec. 31, 2023, and by $30 million on an annualized basis going forward.