Pulse Medical’s non-invasive μFR system granted breakthrough device designation by FDA

Pulse Medical Technology Inc. obtained breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its fourth generation μFR system, which would accelerate the commercialization of the device. “The fourth generation μFR system is currently not available on the market, but Pulse Medical is preparing for the marketing approval of the product in the U.S.,” Jingfeng Han, director of science division at Pulse Medical, told BioWorld.