Asep announces use of AI to rapidly detect risk of severe sepsis

Asep Medical Holdings Inc. reported “ground-breaking” use of artificial intelligence in its SepsetER test to rapidly identify infections at increased risk of severe sepsis. Developed under guidance by Professor Robert E.W. Hancock at the University of British Columbia, analysis of dysfunctional immune responses to identify particular sets of genes could signal when a patient is at risk of acquiring and potentially dying from severe sepsis.