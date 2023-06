China Medical System obtains second psoriasis drug approval in 2023

China’s NMPA granted a green light to China Medical System Holdings Ltd.’s tildrakizumab injection to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Sold under the brand name Ilumetri, tildrakizumab is a humanized lgG1/κ monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23) and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor to block the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines.