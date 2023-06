Neurology/Psychiatric

Pipeline Therapeutics cleared to advance LPA1 antagonist for multiple sclerosis

Pipeline Therapeutics Inc. has received FDA clearance to initiate a phase I trial of PIPE-791 in healthy volunteers, with dosing expected to begin in the second half of this year. PIPE-791 is advancing toward clinical development for remyelination and neuroinflammation, with a leading indication of multiple sclerosis (MS).