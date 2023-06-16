Cancer

BTK inhibitor TL-895 inhibits cell activation and pro-inflammatory signaling in lymphoid and myeloid cells

It has been previously demonstrated that the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) pathway plays a key role promoting cell adhesion and chemotaxis, and that increased adhesion and aberrant chemotaxis contribute to pathogenesis of myelofibrosis (MF). At the recent EHA meeting, researchers from Telios Pharma Inc. presented preclinical data for TL-895, a novel BTK inhibitor currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and MF.