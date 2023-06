Biomarkers

New pathogenic variant in UXS1 identified in individuals with skeletal dysplasia

It has been previously demonstrated that in zebrafish, the activity of UXS1, a gene that encodes UDP-glucuronate decarboxylase 1, is essential for production and organization of skeletal extracellular matrix. Now, researchers from the University of Oslo and affiliated organizations have identified a novel pathogenic variant in UXS1.