Cancer

Researchers test new therapeutic strategy for granulosa cell tumors

Granulosa cell tumors (GCT) are a rare subtype of ovarian cancers, characterized by a slow clinical progression and high rates of late recurrence. With limited treatment options available apart from invasive surgery, targeted therapies would be key. In previous research, scientists at Hudson Institute of Medical Research in Australia demonstrated that targeting X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis protein (XIAP) using small-molecule inhibitors (called Smac-mimetics [SM]) in combination with other compounds could work as a therapeutic approach for GCT.