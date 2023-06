Cancer

Targeting of RNA-editing enzyme ADAR1 overcomes chemotherapeutic drug-resistant gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the fourth most common cause of cancer-related deaths, causing more than 750,000 deaths in 2020. Platinum-based 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) combinations improve survival times compared to surgery alone, but emergent treatment resistance limits long-term clinical benefits. Accordingly, there is an urgent need to develop alternative approaches to overcoming chemoresistance.